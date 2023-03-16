 

Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Offers Grants Up to 25k to Inspire Interest in Fishing and Boating

Thursday, March 16, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

Fishing (1)HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is once again seeking applicants for grants to support education programs that promote new and renewed interest in fishing and boating in Pennsylvania.

The initiative is being done through the recruitment of new participants, retention of existing participants, and reactivation of former participants – collectively known as “R3.”

The R3 grants aim to connect Pennsylvanians with the fun of Commonwealth waterways by teaching fishing and boating skills and providing quality locations where these activities can be enjoyed.

Organizations are encouraged to engage groups under-represented in the fishing or boating population to learn the benefits of these activities, including community, wellness, and taking advantage of the outdoors.

Last year, the PFBC awarded $201,837 in R3 grants to support 13 education projects in nine counties.

The R3 grants will reimburse qualifying organizations up to $25,000 for eligible expenses for the period of July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024. The grants require a minimum of 25% match of total project costs. The deadline for submission of R3 grant applications is April 14. At this time, applications for multi-year grants are not being accepted.

More information about the grant program, including the application, can be found on the PFBC R3 Grant Program page on the PFBC website (Fishandboat.com).


