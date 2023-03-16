Sheila Carson, 58, of Altoona, Pa., passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on March 14th, 2023, at UPMC Passavant.

She fought her battle with a sense of optimism and righteousness without pity.

Born in Butler on June 20, 1964, and is the daughter of Ronald and June Sisco Klein.

She was a graduate of Allegheny Clarion Valley High School.

She began a career as a social servant helping others, ranging from running a domestic shelter and helping in group homes.

She was most recently employed as a home health aide for Community Resource for Independence.

Sheila loved playing poker and having fun gambling.

In the spring and summer, she loved going to yard sales.

Sheila enjoyed spending time with her dogs and drinking Dunkin’ Donuts coffee.

Sheila was a wonderful and loving person who impacted so many people she came across.

She loved her friends and family.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by the center of her world, her daughter: Joanne Pringle, and her fiance’ Nathan of Altoona.

Her Three sisters: Darla (Stan) Smith of Clarion; Sonia Carson of Saxonburg; Teresa (Larry) Frain of Ford City.

Maternal Grandmother: Myrna Sisco of Hilliards.

Numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brother: Wayne Carson and Maternal Grandfather: Wayne Sisco.

The family would like to thank all the wonderful caregivers, nurses, and doctors at UPMC Altoona and Passavant, who treated Sheila and her family with kindness.

Per the wishes of the family, all services will be private.

To view/send condolences visit buzardfuneralhomes.com.

