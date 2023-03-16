SPONSORED: West Park Rehab and Diagnostics Has Certified Therapists Trained in LSVT BIG to Help Individuals Diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – West Park Rehab and Diagnostics has three certified therapists trained in LSVT BIG, an intensive treatment program for people with Parkinson’s Disease.
LSVT BIG is an intensive, effective, one-on-one treatment created to help people with Parkinson’s Disease and other neurological conditions address walking, balance, and other activities of daily living or job-related tasks.
If you or someone you know suffers from neurological symptoms, West Park Rehab may be able to help! In most cases, a referral is not required to start physical therapy.
