 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: West Park Rehab and Diagnostics Has Certified Therapists Trained in LSVT BIG to Help Individuals Diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease

Thursday, March 16, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

west park rehab therapistSENECA, Pa. (EYT) – West Park Rehab and Diagnostics has three certified therapists trained in LSVT BIG, an intensive treatment program for people with Parkinson’s Disease.

LSVT BIG is an intensive, effective, one-on-one treatment created to help people with Parkinson’s Disease and other neurological conditions address walking, balance, and other activities of daily living or job-related tasks.

If you or someone you know suffers from neurological symptoms, West Park Rehab may be able to help! In most cases, a referral is not required to start physical therapy.

Schedule an appointment with West Park Rehab today here.

Or, call West Park offices at Franklin: 814-437-6191 or Seneca at 814-493-8631.

Visit West Park Rehab & Diagnostics online: https://westparkrehab.com/

west-park-seneca_logo


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.