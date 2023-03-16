State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating DUI Crash on Route 36

CLARION/ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Investigating DUI Crash on Route 36

According to a release issued by PSP Marienville on Wednesday, March 15, troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on State Route 36 and Miola Road in Farmington Township, Clarion County, at 7:04 a.m. on February 23.

Police say an investigation determined the operator of a 2008 Ford Fusion to be under the influence of alcohol.

The operator was transported to Clarion Hospital for a legal blood draw.

The investigation is ongoing.

Homeowner Assaulted in Wayne Township

PSP Kittanning were dispatched to State Route 1028 in Wayne Township, Armstrong County, for a report that the homeowner was assaulted at his residence by a known 40-year-old Shelocta man.

Police say the victim provided video evidence of the physical encounter including evidence in which the suspect threatened the victim with a knife.

The surrounding areas were canvassed with negative results.

Charges against the suspect were filed in Magisterial District Judge Kevin L. McCausland’s office.

The victim is a 32-year-old Kittanning man.

The suspect’s name was not released. The name of the suspect will be released upon the completion of court document filings.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.