Security Guard Dragged by Fleeing Truck Driven by Thieves at Clearview Mall

CENTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident in which a security guard was dragged by a truck in an attempt to apprehend thieves in Center Township, Butler County.

According to Butler-based State Police, troopers responded to the Clearview Mall around 3:44 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, for a report of a theft of a three-foot foam carrot and a piñata from the mall’s Easter display.

Troopers arrived on the scene and made contact with the on-duty mall security guard, who related that he pursued the actors on foot into the parking lot outside of Texas Roadhouse.

At this time, the actors jumped into a dark red Chevrolet pickup truck, and the security guard made a valid attempt to apprehend the actors by opening the vehicle’s door. This resulted in the security guard being dragged by the truck for approximately 1/4 mile, at approximately 35 MPH.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Mosura at PSP Butler at 724-284-8100.

