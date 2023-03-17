 

Vehicle Crosses Center Line, Collides With Jeep on Route 68

Friday, March 17, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-carMONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a vehicle crossed the center line causing a two-vehicle collision on State Route 68 in Monroe Township.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Thursday, March 16, this crash occurred around 6:05 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7, on State Route 68, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2003 Ford Ranger driven by 24-year-old Austin R. Ort, of Sligo, was traveling north when it crossed the center line and struck a 2013 Jeep Patriot operated by 44-year-old Darrin A. Penman, of Rimersburg.

Both Ort and Penman were using seat belts and were not injured.

According to police, Ort was charged with a traffic violation.


