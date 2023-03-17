 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Friday, March 17, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Rain before 11am, then showers, mainly between 11am and 5pm. High near 48. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – A slight chance of showers between 8pm and 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind 14 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

SaturdayA chance of snow showers, mainly between 1pm and 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday NightA slight chance of snow showers before 8pm, then a slight chance of snow after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
SundayMostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 22 mph.
Sunday NightMostly clear, with a low around 20.
MondaySunny, with a high near 47.
Monday NightMostly clear, with a low around 23.
TuesdaySunny, with a high near 51.
Tuesday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 30.
WednesdayPartly sunny, with a high near 52.
Wednesday NightA chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
ThursdayA chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

