Deer Creek Winery to Host Friday Night Entertainment by Nick Forsyth & Clover Bash
Friday, March 17, 2023 @ 12:03 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery is hosting live entertainment by Nick Forsyth on Friday night. A Clover Bash event will also take place throughout the day!
Stop by to relax, sip a glass of wine with a meal, and enjoy the start of the weekend with live music by Nick Forsyth!
Nick will be performing from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, March 17.
As always, Deer Creek offers a full wine selection, a light cafe menu, as well as a selection of beer from a local brewery.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.
For more information, visit their website here.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.