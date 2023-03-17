Birch Road Bridge Replacement to Begin on April 17 in Clarion County

REDBANK TWP., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to the replacement of Birch Road Bridge in Redbank Township, Clarion County, starting April 17.

Contractor CH and D Enterprises of New Stanton will be replacing the Birch Road Bridge on State Route 2001 (Shannondale Road).

State Route 2001 (Shannondale Road) will be closed between April 17 and June 11, 2023. The road closure will be between the intersections of State Route 2001 and Pinoak Road and State Route 2001 and Town Line Road. The detour begins at Pinoak Road.

On State Route 2001 (Shannondale Road) travel south for 1.3 miles. Make a left from State Route 2001 onto State Route 28 and travel north for 4.3 miles then make a left onto State Route 949 traveling north for 4.2 miles. Turn left off State Route 949 onto U.S. 322, and go through the town of Corsica traveling west for 1.6 miles.

Turn left off U.S. 322 onto State Route 2005 (Olean Trail) and travel south for 5.5 miles. Turn left off State Route 2005 (Olean Trail) onto State Route 2001 (Shannondale Road) and travel south for 1.8 miles to Town Line Road.

This $527,000.00 full replacement project is anticipated to be completed in November 2023.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.