Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Homemade Potato Chips

Friday, March 17, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Forget buying a bag of potato chips at the grocery store when you can make these at home!

Ingredients

7 unpeeled medium potatoes (about two pounds)
2 quarts ice water

5 teaspoons salt
2 teaspoons garlic powder
1-1/2 teaspoons celery salt
1-1/2 teaspoons pepper
Oil for deep-fat frying

Directions

-Using a vegetable peeler or metal cheese slicer, cut potatoes into very thin slices. Place in a large bowl; add ice water and salt. Soak for 30 minutes.

-Drain potatoes; place on paper towels and pat dry. In a small bowl, combine the garlic powder, celery salt, and pepper; set aside.

-In a cast-iron or other heavy skillet, heat 1-1/2 in. oil to 375°. Fry potatoes in batches until golden brown, 3-4 minutes, stirring frequently.

-Remove with a slotted spoon; drain on paper towels. Immediately sprinkle with the seasoning mixture. Store in an airtight container.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


