Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Homemade Potato Chips

Forget buying a bag of potato chips at the grocery store when you can make these at home!

Ingredients

7 unpeeled medium potatoes (about two pounds)

2 quarts ice water



5 teaspoons salt2 teaspoons garlic powder1-1/2 teaspoons celery salt1-1/2 teaspoons pepperOil for deep-fat frying

Directions

-Using a vegetable peeler or metal cheese slicer, cut potatoes into very thin slices. Place in a large bowl; add ice water and salt. Soak for 30 minutes.

-Drain potatoes; place on paper towels and pat dry. In a small bowl, combine the garlic powder, celery salt, and pepper; set aside.

-In a cast-iron or other heavy skillet, heat 1-1/2 in. oil to 375°. Fry potatoes in batches until golden brown, 3-4 minutes, stirring frequently.

-Remove with a slotted spoon; drain on paper towels. Immediately sprinkle with the seasoning mixture. Store in an airtight container.

