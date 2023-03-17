Clarion Rotary to Hear Presentation on Pistol Pete From Retired Redbank Teacher

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Clarion Rotary will hear a presentation on the famed Pistol Pete, titled “True Grit”, by Gary Barlett, a retired Redbank teacher.

Gary Barlett is an educator, historian, and wild west enthusiast from New Bethlehem. For over 20 years, Mr. Barlett’s fourth-grade classroom hosted a “Wild West Day” every year as he taught the next generation of the stories and history of the Wild West.

Some of “Pistol Pete’s” artifacts and memorabilia will be on display for Clarion Rotarians and guests at the March 20 weekly Rotary meeting.

Who was Pistol Pete?

– Born Frank Eaton in Hartford, CT in 1860

– Father shot in Kansas in 1868 by ex-Confederates

– Appointed as a U.S. Marshal in the Indian Territories at age 17

– Known as the fastest gun in the Indian Territories.

– Became the mascot for Oklahoma State University in 1958.

– He was “a tough, proud, self-reliant cowboy.”

For more information contact Gary Barlett at 814-275-2708, or visit https://okstate.com/sports/2015/3/17/GEN_20140101236 or www.clarionrotary.com.

