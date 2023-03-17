Doris Kay (Miller) Mellon, age 66, of Tionesta, PA, died at home on March 16, 2023 after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

She was born January 14, 1957 in Pittsburgh, daughter of the late Donald E. and Lois Miller.

Doris spent her life loving her husband and family.

She centered her world around her grandchildren.

She was their wonderful Nonna.

Doris was married to Greg Mellon for 43 years.

They were married on June 30, 1979 at the Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Shannondale, PA.

They were high school sweethearts, and together made a home and a life in Tionesta, PA.

Doris studied cosmetology and worked in the cafeteria at West Forest High School for 17 years.

She graduated from West Forest High School of Tionesta in 1975.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her children: Joshua and his wife, Nicole (Wescoat) and Katie Mellon, all of Tionesta.

Three beloved grandchildren, Mackenzie, Quinton and Emerie.

Two sisters, Diane Kuhn of Leechburg, PA, and Donna Falconer of Frostproof, FL.

A brother Don Miller and his wife, Dixie of Sebring, FL.

A brother-in-law Robert Mellon and his wife, Rita of Pittsburgh, PA.

Also, she is survived by an aunt, Joan Miller of Brookville & many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Also surviving is her adopted daughter, Jessica and her husband, Joshua Sliker, and their children, Blake, Tristian, and Conner.

She was preceded in death by her In-laws, Clayton and Betty Mellon, a brother-in-law, a niece and a nephew.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home in Tionesta, Pa.

There will be a visitation at the funeral home from 5 – 8pm Monday, March 20, 2023, and then friends will be received on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 from 10 – 11am at the Mt. Zion Lutheran Church followed by a funeral service at 11 with Pastor Sandra K. Jones officiating.

A Friends and Family Gathering for stories and fellowship will be held in the church’s Social Hall immediately after the service.

A meal will be provided.

Interment will be at the convenience of the family at Mt. Zion Cemetery behind the church in Tionesta.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Tionesta Voluntary Fire Department, PO Box 428, Tionesta Ambulance Service Inc, PO Box 157, Sarah Stewart Bovard Memorial Library, PO Box 127, in Doris’s name.

Leave online condolences to the family at https://www.wimerfuneralhome.com/.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.