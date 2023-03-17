 

Linda J. (Eck) Bowser

Friday, March 17, 2023 @ 04:03 PM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-87zBMxbjPEhkHyunLinda J. Bowser, 80, of Austintown, passed away on the morning of March 16, 2023, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown.

Born May 29, 1942 in Fryburg, Pennsylvania, Linda was the daughter of Joseph and Dorothy (Smith) Eck.

She married the love of her life Robert (Double B) Bowser December 24th 1965; they loved motorcycle rides, roller skating, and loved being with family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

Linda was a homemaker, but also worked at Owens Illinois Glass Plant and Packard Electric.

She found time to make extraordinary wedding cakes for her family.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert J. Bowser, her grandson Jeremy Bowser and her sister Carol Gruber.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children Tawna (Bud) Gray, Etta Best and John (Denise) Bowser; her grandchildren Kyrie Gray (Andrea Miller), Joshua Gray (Elissa Fisher), and Shannon Bowser; her great grandchildren Mason Gray and Isaac Miller; and her siblings Kathy Mendenhall, Dennis (Betty) Eck, Jack (Nichole) Eck, and Joseph (Cathy) Eck. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 from 10:00 AM- 12:00 PM, with a service to follow at 12:00 PM at Lane Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

To share thoughts of sympathy with the family, visit lanefuneralhomes.com.


