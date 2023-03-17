 

Man Wanted on Assault Charges Apprehended in Clarion Borough

Friday, March 17, 2023 @ 10:03 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

image (7)CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A heavy police presence was visible outside a South Street residence on Thursday night as police served a warrant on a local man wanted on assault charges.

(Photo and video courtesy of Nate Ragon.)

According to Clarion Borough Police Chief Bill Peck, officers arrested 38-year-old Dustin Hawk, of Parker, on an outstanding arrest warrant.

“(Hawk) was a perp going into the residence, and he would not come to the door, so we went in after him,” Peck said.

Witnesses say several police cars blocked the streets as officers entered the home with their guns drawn.

According to court documents, Hawk faces the following criminal charges in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Hawk was arraigned in front of District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.

Unable to post $25,000.00 monetary bail, he was placed in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4.

Additional details of the crime will be provided upon the receipt of a criminal complaint.


