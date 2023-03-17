Memorial Mass Announced for William W. Kapp

A Memorial Mass for William W. Kapp will be held on Saturday March 25 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Michael’s Church in Fryburg.

Kapp, 91, of Oil City and formerly of Shippenville passed away Monday Feb. 20, 2023 at UPMC-NW in Seneca.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

