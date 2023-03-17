Paul E. Runninger, 81, of Franklin, passed away on March 15, 2023 at his home.

He was born on March 20, 1941, in Lancaster County, to the late Ralph and Louise (Cheers) Runninger.

After graduating high school, Paul attended the State University of New York, at Cobleskill, college of Agriculture & Technology, where he earned his Associate’s Degree in Animal Husbandry.

He went on to operate the Terra Alta Farm for forty-three years.

He loved working on the farm and was immensely proud when they won the Dairy of Distinction Award.

Paul also worked as a School Bus Driver for a total of eighteen years.

Paul married the love of his life, the former, Aleta L. Lynn, on August 28, 1965.

The couple spent many wonderful years together and raised two wonderful sons.

They would have celebrated their fifty-eighth wedding anniversary this August.

He was a longtime member of the East Grove United Methodist Church where he became a member in 1960.

He was very involved in the church and especially enjoyed being a part of the “Frog” Program.

Paul became a member of the Sandycreek VFD in 1972.

He was also very active in the Venango County 4H Programs in his youth and as an adult leader to many.

He loved to make wooden toys and give them away to the children.

Paul was fond of making model airplanes as well.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife; his sons, Philip D. Runninger and his wife, Cheri of Norton, OH and David E. Runninger and his wife, Kristen of New Brighton; his grandchildren, Lindsay Angel and her husband, Scott of Marshallville, OH, Adam Runninger of Norton, OH, Ian Runninger and his wife, Aly of Strongsville, OH, Noah Runninger of Norton, OH, Matthew Runninger of Norton, OH, Kierstyn Ippolito and her husband, Tarky of Pittsburgh, Tessa Runninger of New Castle, Alexis Pavlinich of Pittsburgh, and Kailee Pavlinich of New Brighton; his great grandson, Everett James Angel; and his sisters, Ruth Prest of Meadville and Dolores A. Pancoast and her husband, Jed of Loveland, CO.

In addition to his parents, Paul is preceded in death by his great grandson, Theodore Michael Angel, and his brother-in-law, Walter Prest.

A memorial service for Paul will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023 at East Grove United Methodist Church, 1167 Belmar Road, Franklin, PA, at 11 am with Pastor Matthew Blake officiating.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either East Grove United Methodist Church, 1167 Belmar Rd, Franklin, PA 16323 and/or Sandycreek Volunteer Fire Department, 624 Congress Hill Rd, Franklin, PA 16323.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Paul’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

