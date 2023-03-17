Police ID Driver of Abandoned Vehicle Found After Fisher Road Hit-and-Run

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have identified the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash in Clarion Township on Monday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, March 13, on Fisher Road, in Clarion Township.

The crash happened the previous night when 30-year-old Thomas R. Elder Jr., of Strattanville, was heading north in a 2014 Ford F-250 and crashed into a tree on the east of the roadway.

Elder was not on scene upon police arrival, according to the report.

Elder was not injured.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Mark’s Auto Repair.

Elder was charged with several traffic violations.

