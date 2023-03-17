SPONSORED: Coldwell Banker Burns & Burns Realty Welcomes New Agent
Friday, March 17, 2023 @ 12:03 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Coldwell Banker Burns & Burns Realty is happy to welcome Bracken Scott to their office in Clarion as a new agent.
Bracken lives in the New Bethlehem area and also works as a physical therapist assistant at Clarion Rehab.
Please reach out to Bracken and the rest of the team for all of your real estate needs!
Bracken Scott
Coldwell Banker Burns & Burns Realty
859 Main Street
Clarion, Pa 16214
814-226-6050
[email protected]
For more information on Coldwell Bankers Burns & Burns Realty, visit their website here.
