Northern Pennsylvania Regional College Achieves Significant Milestone With Candidacy for Accreditation Status

WARREN, Pa. (EYT) – Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) was granted the status of Candidate for Accreditation by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE) on March 9, according to a press release issued by the college.

MSCHE is a non-governmental, institutional accreditor recognized by the United States Department of Education (USDE) that accredits higher educational institutions.

The decision was made after MSCHE representatives completed site visits to NPRC in November 2022 and accepted the institution’s Accreditation Readiness Report at the March 2023 Commission Meeting.

As a result of this announcement, NPRC is invited to begin the self-study process based on continuous improvement of the college’s compliance, assessment, and integration of the Commission’s Standards for Accreditation, Requirements of Affiliation, MSCHE policies and procedures, and all applicable federal regulatory requirements.

NPRC’s President, Susan Snelick, said, “This is a significant milestone and one of the most important days in the young history of Northern Pennsylvania Regional College. I am proud of the entire NPRC team, legislative advocates, students, and our community and location partners. We look forward to continuing to work closely alongside the Middle States Commission on Higher Education as we strive to meet NPRC’s mission and service the region’s residents and employers.”

Institutions with Candidacy status are required to achieve accreditation affirmation within five years. While pursuing accreditation, Candidate institutions are eligible to complete the application process to award Title IV Financial Aid. This aid includes programs associated with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA®).

Upon successful Title IV application completion, the College will be eligible to award aid such as Pell grants and Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) funding in addition to the institutional aid the institution currently awards its enrollees.

NPRC is authorized by the PA Department of Education to award associate degrees and certificates in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The College’s mission is to provide affordable and accessible post-secondary education to the residents of northern Pennsylvania. NPRC brings affordable education to a nine-county region (Cameron, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, McKean, Potter, Venango, and Warren) with flexible scheduling options at numerous instructional locations, making it an excellent option for individuals interested in furthering their education close to home.

