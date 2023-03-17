State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Domestic Assault in Elk Township

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Respond to Domestic Assault in Elk Township

PSP Clarion opened an investigation into a reported domestic assault on Millerstown Road in Elk Township, Clarion County.

Police say the incident happened sometime between 2:00 p.m. and 3:18 p.m. on Sunday, March 12.

The victim is a 48-year-old Shippenville woman.

This investigation is ongoing.

Dog Law Violation in Paint Township

PSP Clarion responded to a residence on Koehler Road in Paint Township, Clarion County, for a dog law violation at 3:20 a.m. on Thursday, March 16.

Police say the owner of the dog was cited.

The owner is a 24-year-old Shippenville man.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.