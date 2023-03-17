 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Domestic Assault in Elk Township

Friday, March 17, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

5DMK1534 copy 2CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Respond to Domestic Assault in Elk Township

PSP Clarion opened an investigation into a reported domestic assault on Millerstown Road in Elk Township, Clarion County.

Police say the incident happened sometime between 2:00 p.m. and 3:18 p.m. on Sunday, March 12.

The victim is a 48-year-old Shippenville woman.

This investigation is ongoing.

Dog Law Violation in Paint Township

PSP Clarion responded to a residence on Koehler Road in Paint Township, Clarion County, for a dog law violation at 3:20 a.m. on Thursday, March 16.

Police say the owner of the dog was cited.

The owner is a 24-year-old Shippenville man.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.