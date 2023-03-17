Vehicle Runs Over Mailbox, Shrubs Before Fleeing Scene in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an incident in which an unknown vehicle ran over a mailbox in Clarion Township early Tuesday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, on Fisher-Strattanville Road, in Clarion Township.

Police say the vehicle left the roadway before striking a mailbox and shrubs at 2116 Fisher-Strattanville Road.

According to police, the operator of this vehicle did not stop to notify the resident and continued driving.

It is unknown if the operator was injured.

