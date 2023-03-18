7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today – Snow showers likely, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. West wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Sunday – A slight chance of snow showers before 2pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 22. West wind 10 to 13 mph.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 47. Southwest wind 11 to 15 mph.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 52.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 54.
Wednesday Night – A chance of rain after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday – Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night – Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday – Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
