Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Spiced Peanuts

You’ll want to double…or triple…the recipe!

Ingredients

1 jar (16 ounces) unsalted dry roasted peanuts

2 tablespoons canola oil



2 tablespoons sugar1-1/2 teaspoons ground cumin1 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Directions

-Place peanuts in a small bowl; drizzle with oil and toss to coat. Combine sugar and seasonings; sprinkle over nuts and toss to coat.

-Transfer to an ungreased 15x10x1-in. baking pan. Bake at 300° for 20-25 minutes or until lightly browned, stirring occasionally.

-Spread on waxed paper to cool. Store in an airtight container.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.