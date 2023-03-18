Courthouse Abstractor Amy Winger Seeks Republican Nomination for Clarion County Register and Recorder

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Amy Winger has announced her candidacy for the Republican nomination for the Clarion County Register and Recorder Office.

According to a press release sent to exploreClarion, Winger says that she wants to build on the foundation that has been established by the current administration, and has been working within the Register and Recorders Office for over 20 years.

As a long-time courthouse abstractor, Winger says that it is her job to access, interpret, and organize all the documents of record, including deeds, mortgages, agreements, leases, rights-of-way, and both Register of Wills and Orphans Court dockets. She says that she has prepared and reviewed thousands of property title searches throughout multiple counties in Western Pennsylvania and that there is a good chance that she may have done your title search when you purchased or refinanced your property.

In her role as a small business owner, Winger states that she has the skills necessary to collect inheritance tax, as well as collect transfer tax on real estate transactions and distribute the funds to local municipalities and the Commonwealth.

If elected as the Register of Wills, Recorder of Deeds, and Clerk of Orphans Court Clerk, Winger “promises to safeguard records with the utmost accuracy and professionalism, while improving the electronic/online records.”

Winger says that with her attention to detail and years of experience, she is a qualified candidate for the job.

She is a graduate of Karns City High School and has a Paralegal Degree from Clarion University.

Winger’s career began in 1996 with a local title company. She says she has worked for several local realtors, law firms, oil and gas companies and brokers, before opening her own business.

Her role as courthouse abstractor includes searching deeds and reporting the history of real estate, such as surface rights, oil/gas/mineral/coal rights, timber, churches, railroads, mapping disputes, rights-of-way, and more, to attorneys, realtors, lenders, and the general public. She also currently does searches for multiple Clarion County offices, according to Winger.

Winger and her husband, Gary, have resided in Knox Borough since 2006. Her husband is retired from the U.S. Army and currently works at the Boyers Mines. They have two daughters and three grandchildren. Outside of work, Winger says that she enjoys spending time with her children, grandchildren, family, and friends.

If you would like more information about Winger’s campaign, she invites you to visit her Facebook page or email her at [email protected].

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.