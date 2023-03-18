Effie Marie Corte, 89, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center following an extended illness.

She was born on July 4, 1933 in Reidsburg; daughter of the late Merle L. and Vida Klingensmith Corte.

Effie attended classes at Clarion State College after graduating from Clarion Area High School.

She was employed at the Modern Diner in Clarion and then by Servomation at Clarion State College.

Effie attended The Pilgrim Holiness Church in Strattanville and most recently, the Zion Baptist Church in Reidsburg.

Suffering from poor eyesight and later, blindness, Effie still enjoyed discussing town history and family trees.

Having lived in Strattanville most of her life, she could answer questions concerning the town and the Strattanville families and their relatives over many decades.

With the birth of her triplet great nephews in Indiana, she particularly looked forward to their family visits to Pennsylvania.

Effie is survived by her twin brothers, Darl Corte and David Corte and his wife, Peggy, her nephew, Richard A. McNaughton, her niece, Debra McNaughton Davis, as well as her great nephews, Alexander Davis and Patrick Davis and his wife, Brittany.

In addition to her parents, Effie was preceded in death by her sister, Norma Corte McNaughton; a brother-in-law, Richard E. McNaughton; her nephew-in-law, Rick Davis; a great nephew, Anson Davis; and an infant sister.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

There will be no public visitation. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

