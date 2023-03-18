Knox Man Accused of Possessing Illegal Firearm, Stealing Dirt Bike Equipment

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing charges for reportedly possessing an illegal firearm and stealing dirt bike equipment.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 24-year-old Ronald Paul Texter, of Knox, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on Thursday, March 16.

The charges stem from two separate incidents that occurred in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

February 12: Victim Reports Theft of Dirt Bikes, Dirt Bike Equipment

According to a criminal complaint filed on March 16, the victim reported a theft of dirt bikes and dirt bike equipment on February 12, 2023, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

The victim contacted PSP Clarion on February 15 and related he found the defendant, Ronald “Ronnie” Texter, driving a side-by-side with his (the victim’s) helmet on, the complaint states.

Troopers responded to the Texter residence and located a Troy Lee designs helmet and Scott Tear-Off goggles belonging to the victim, the complaint indicates.

According to the trooper, Texter did not say where he got the equipment.

Texter faces the following charges regarding this case:

– Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)

November 30, 2022:Texter Accused of Possessing Illegal Firearm

According to a criminal complaint filed on Thursday, March 16, in Judge Heeter’s office, PSP Clarion were dispatched to a residence located on State Route 338, in Beaver Township, Clarion County, on December 2, around 12:26 a.m., for a report of a firearm that was found inside of the complainant’s residence that did not belong to her.

Upon arrival, the known complainant related that there were two males at her residence on November 30, 2022, between approximately 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. She related they were in her living room, bartering items back and forth. The two males left around 10:00 p.m., according to the complaint.

She related on the following morning on December 1, she discovered a black handgun in her living room, sitting on her windowsill behind the curtain.

According to the complaint, she identified one male as Ronald Paul Texter, and the second male was identified as well. The complainant related that Texter had sent her a text message relating that he forgot something in her house and needed it back.

The complainant showed police the item found which was a black Hi-Point Model C9 9MM Luger handgun. The front of the slide had a zip-tie and electrical tape around it, the complaint notes.

The item was seized and brought to PSP Clarion barracks where officers removed the tape and zip-tie to obtain the serial number. It was then discovered that the serial number on this firearm had been obliterated and was unable to be read, the complaint states.

Texter faces the following charge regarding this case:

– Possession Firearm With Manufacturer Number Altered, Etc., Felony 2

Preliminary hearings have not yet been set for either case.

Note: The name of the second man mentioned above in the illegal gun incident was not released.

