Local Scouts Visit Judge Seidle-Patton; Interested Youth Encouraged to Attend Informational Meeting

CLARION, Pa. – What are your constitutional rights and obligations as a U.S. citizen?

A total of 23 scouts from Scouts BSA Troops 51B and 51G in Clarion recently met with Judge Sara Seidle-Patton to find the answer to that question.

Judge Seidle-Patton expressed that the first 10 amendments to the Constitution were very important to all citizens.

She explained to the scouts the most known obligation is for individuals to pay income taxes (Amendment 16).

If you know a youth between the ages of 11 and 17 who is interested in scouts, there is an Open House at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 27, at the First United Methodist Church located at 600 Wood Street in Clarion.

Any boy or girl interested in learning more is encouraged to attend this informational meeting. All youth need to have an adult in attendance.

Come play some team-building games, learn more about adventures in the outdoors, develop a love of service by volunteering, boost leadership skills, and create memories.

No prior scouting experience is needed.

