M. Paulette George, age 81, of New Bethlehem, passed away Thursday morning, March 16, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare.

Born May 27, 1941 in Clearfield, she was a daughter of the late Blaine E. George and Florence Sherwin George.

Paulette graduated from Redbank Valley High School in 1959 then attended Edinboro University for art and Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute in Utica, New York.

She worked as a cook for the Cherry Chip Restaurant/Lounge in New Bethlehem and various other restaurants.

Paulette was a member of the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, wrote for the church paper and loved cats and full moons.

She is survived by her cat, Jomagi; step son Doug Miller; step grandson Darren Miller and extended family, Dave, Julie and Brandi Evans and Alex, Dawn, Shiann, Breonna and Axel Callenburg.

Paulette is also survived by a brother, J. Richard George; sister, Margaret Jean Eshelman and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and birth mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gale Miller; two sisters: Rhea Schreckengost and Deanna Luzier; her cats: Buckwheat, Jonah and Magi, and step son, Bill Miller.

Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to Noon on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem.

A Celebration of Life will start at noon Saturday in the funeral home chapel with a luncheon to follow.

Memorial contributions may be made in the name of M. Paulette George to Orphans of the Storm, 11878 PA-85, Kittanning, PA 16201(online at www.orphansofthestorm-pa.org/support) or the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, 403 Penn Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

Online condolences may be sent to Paulette’s family and www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

