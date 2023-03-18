Mary G. Kirkwood, 91, of Erie, formerly of Oil City, went Home to her Lord and Savior on Wednesday afternoon, March 15, 2023 at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie, PA.

She was born in Franklin, PA on June 25, 1931 to the late Kenneth and Mary (Thompson) Law.

She graduated from Franklin High School in 1949.

She then graduated from The Pittsburgh Home and School for Babies.

She worked as a private duty baby nurse for several prominent Pittsburgh families over the next few years.

She left nursing to raise her family and maintain her home after marrying Maurice R. Kirkwood in 1954. He preceded her in death in 1999.

Mary was a committed active member of the First United Presbyterian Church of Oil City.

The church was her life.

She served on Session, as Deacon, Sunday School teacher, the leader of a Women’s Circle, and the founder of the yearly women’s Christmas party named “Mary’s Party”.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Linda Wilbur and partner Margarita Dangel of Erie; her grandsons, Isaac Wilbur (Renee) of Erie and Jacob Wilbur (Ashley) of Cambridge Springs, PA; and two great-granddaughters, Abby Chestnut and Violet Wilbur.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, John R. Kirkwood.

Visitation will be held Monday (March 20) from Noon – 2 p.m. in the First Presbyterian Church, 215 East Bissell Ave. in Oil City, where a funeral service will follow Monday at 2 p.m. with Commissioned Pastor Josh Botts, officiating.

Interment will be in the Franklin Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to First United Presbyterian Church, 215 E. Bissell Ave., Oil City PA 16301; or Elmwood Gardens Personal Care Home, 2628 Elmwood Ave., Erie PA 16508.

Special thanks for the loving care provided to Mary by the staff at Elmwood Gardens, especially, Amy, April, Jai, Luella and Pam.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

To express online condolences to Mary’s family, visit www.hilebest.com.

