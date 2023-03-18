Sara Louise (Stadler) Wareham, 91, of Sandy Lake, passed away on March 16, 2023 at Orchard Manor in Grove City.

Sara was born on June 26, 1931, in Meadville, to the late Harry and Florence (Vincent) Stadler.

She grew up in Utica until the age of 11 then her family moved to Meadville.

She was a 1949 graduate of Meadville High School and a 1949 graduate of Michaels Beauty School of Meadville.

She worked in her early years at Earl Mowry’s Grocery Store in Sandy Lake, Choice Products in Stoneboro, then in the cafeteria at Lakeview School District.

Sara enjoyed baking and cooking. She loved to read, sew, crochet, and playing cards.

She was a Lakeview sports fan enjoying watching Football, Basketball, and listening to the Lakeview High School Band.

She was an active member of the Lakeview United Methodist Church.

She was a Cub Scout assistant leader for many years and volunteer for Lakeview Meals-On-Wheels for 10 years with her husband.

She also served on the Sandy Lake Twp Board of Elections.

Most of all, she loved her family and spending time with them.

She married her beloved husband: Merle H. Wareham in Meadville on September 23, 1950, he preceded her in death.

The two lived in Meadville before relocating to Sandy Lake in 1954.

She is survived by her daughters: Doreen “Dorie” Dick of Sandy Lake; Patricia “Pat” Wareham of Greenville; sons: Donald “Don” (Janet) Wareham of McMurray, PA; Shane Wareham of Greenville. Granddaughter Courtney (Mike) Thompson of Erie. Three great-grandsons: Gary, Nolan, and Ethan Thompson of Erie as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Sara was preceded in death by her siblings: Louis Stadler and Eileen Heffern, son-in-law: Gary B. Dick, and granddaughter: Suzanne.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose And Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 99 Franklin Street, Stoneboro.

Visitation will take place from 2-4 & 6-8 on Friday, March 24.

A funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Saturday, March 25, at 11 am with the Rev. Russ Richardson, officiating.

Interment will take place in Oak Hill Cemetery

Memorials may be made in Sara’s name to Lakeview Meals on Wheels, PO Box 704 Stoneboro, PA 16153, or Lakeview Area Public Library, PO Box 622, Sandy Lake, PA 16145.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseAndBlackFH.com.

