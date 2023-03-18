 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Check Out 4 Your Car Connection’s Weekly Featured Vehicle!

Saturday, March 18, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Light Blue White Clean Grid Family Photo Collage (24)CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – 4 Your Car Connection’s Weekly Featured Vehicle is a 2021 RAM 1500 Big Horn.

You don’t want to miss this sharp-looking 2021 RAM 1500 Big Horn Extended Cab with 4WD.

814028 5 (1)

ENTERTAINMENT FEATURES

1 LCD Monitor In The Front
6 Speakers
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth Connection
Fixed Antenna
MP3 Player
Streaming Audio

814028 8 (1)

MECHANICAL FEATURES

1800# Maximum Payload
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
48V Belt Starter Generator
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Electronic Transfer Case
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Engine Oil Cooler
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
GVWR: 6,800 lbs
HD Shock Absorbers
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
Solid Axle Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Trailer Wiring Harness

Sale Price: $42,995.00

To view a full list of vehicle details: https://www.4yourcarconnection.com/vehicle-details/used-2021-ram-1500-big-horn-ext-cab-4wd-cranberry-pa-id-51300334

Stop by 4 Your Car Connection located at 7082 US Highway 322, Cranberry, Pa, or give them a call at 814-678-3325.

Visit www.4yourcarconnection.com for a full list of inventory or visit them on facebook.



Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.