William David Beveridge, Sr., age 87, of Strattanville, PA, passed away on March 16, 2023, at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor, in Brookville, PA, due to congestive heart failure.

Bill was born on February 25, 1936, in Strattanville, PA, the third child of Charles and Helen Beveridge.

Bill is survived by his wife, Pauline Beveridge; two sons, William Beveridge, Jr. (Tammy), and Gregory Beveridge, Sr.; and one daughter, Sharon Roberts (James).

He is also survived by six grandchildren: Rachel Beveridge Hale, Gregory Beveridge, Jr., Victoria Roberts Erdley, and Vivian, Isaiah, and Isaac Roberts; and seven great-grandchildren: Ruby, Calvin, Ashleigh, Samantha, Drake, Madison, and Tessa.

He is also survived by five brothers: Daniel, Howard, James, Thomas, and Richard Beveridge; one sister: Mary Perry; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one granddaughter, April Beveridge; his older brother, Charles Beveridge; and his older sister, Louise Harrison.

Bill left school at age 16, to work.

He worked alongside his father, digging graves at New Rehoboth Church; he dug coal from his family’s coal mine; and he milked cows for a local farmer.

He joined the Army in 1956, where he achieved the rank of Sergeant.

He was a top marksman and trained as an artillery gunner at West Point.

In the midst of his military service, he met Pauline Lightner, and they were married on June 27, 1959, in Rockland, PA.

When his military service ended, he worked for Owens-Illinois, and then opened the Beveridge Coal Company with his brothers.

After the company closed, he ran his own coal trucks independently.

Later on, he ran heavy equipment for the Miles family.

After retirement, he continued to stay busy by running a small property rental business in the Franklin area.

Bill was a devoted family man, and enjoyed spending time quietly at home with his family. He also liked to watch westerns.

He played many games of checkers with his grandchildren when they were small, and in more recent years he enjoyed visiting with his great-grandchildren.

He also loved his pet cat, Tiger.

There will be no viewing or funeral service, but the family would like to thank Clarion Hospital, Jefferson Manor and Goble Funeral Home for their care of Bill before and after his passing.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

