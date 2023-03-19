7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
TodayA slight chance of snow showers between 2pm and 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
TonightMostly clear, with a low around 22. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph.
MondaySunny, with a high near 46. Southwest wind around 14 mph.
Monday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 28. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.
TuesdaySunny, with a high near 53. Southwest wind around 11 mph.
Tuesday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
WednesdayA chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday NightRain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
ThursdayShowers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday NightShowers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
FridayShowers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday NightRain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
SaturdayA chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
