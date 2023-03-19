All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Tom Mong
Tom Mong served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Thomas “Tom” Mong
Born: in 1938
Died: November 30, 2022
Hometown: Rimersburg, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army Reserves
Tom Mong served in the United States Army Reserves and proudly traveled to Fort Dix for active duty early in his life.
He also served the community as a Board of Trustee member, Sunday School Superintendent, Treasurer, and founder of a rural bus ministry for the Baker Street Church of God.
During his funeral service, Military Honors were presented by American Legion Post 454 and VFW Post 7132.
He was laid to rest in Rimersburg Cemetery.
Click here to view a full obituary.
All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”.
They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.