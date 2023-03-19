Clarion County Photo of the Day

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Mrs. Orange’s Food Safety class proudly displays their ServSafe Food Handler certifications. This credential helps employers understand their commitment to food safety. The following students received their certification: Christian Clinger, Jalynn Felts, Russell Plyter, Paytin Polka, Brandon Ross, Kaden Rupp, Joe Sage, Joshua Shepard, and Ally Shoemaker. Photo courtesy Redbank Valley School District.