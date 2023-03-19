 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chicken & Artichoke Lasagna

Sunday, March 19, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This recipe not only tastes incredible, but it’s also hearty and convenient, too!

Ingredients

2 cans (14 ounces each) of water-packed artichoke hearts, drained and finely chopped
1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese, divided

1/4 cup loosely packed basil leaves, finely chopped
3 garlic cloves, minced, divided
1 pound ground chicken
1 tablespoon canola oil
1 cup finely chopped onion
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/2 cup white wine
1 cup half-and-half cream
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
1 large egg
1-1/2 cups 2% cottage cheese
9 no-cook lasagna noodles
2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
Optional: Prepared pesto and additional basil.

Directions

-Fold two 18-inch square pieces of foil into thirds. Crisscross strips and place strips on the bottom and up sides of a 6-qt. slow cooker. Coat strips with cooking spray. Combine artichoke hearts, 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, basil, and 2 garlic cloves.

-In a large skillet, crumble chicken over medium heat for 6-8 minutes or until no longer pink; drain. Set chicken aside. Add oil and onion; cook and stir just until tender, 6-8 minutes. Add salt, pepper, and remaining garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in wine. Bring to a boil; cook until liquid is reduced by half, 4-5 minutes. Stir in cream, cream cheese, and Monterey Jack cheese. Return chicken to pan. In a bowl, combine egg, cottage cheese, and the remaining 1/2 cup Parmesan.

-Spread 3/4 cup chicken mixture into slow cooker. Layer with 3 noodles (breaking noodles as necessary to fit), 3/4 cup chicken mixture, 1/2 cup cottage cheese mixture, 1 cup artichoke mixture, and 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese. Repeat layers twice; top with remaining 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese. Cook, covered, on low until noodles are tender, 3-4 hours. Remove the slow cooker insert and let stand for 30 minutes. If desired, serve with pesto and sprinkle with additional basil.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.