Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chicken & Artichoke Lasagna

This recipe not only tastes incredible, but it’s also hearty and convenient, too!

Ingredients

2 cans (14 ounces each) of water-packed artichoke hearts, drained and finely chopped

1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese, divided



1/4 cup loosely packed basil leaves, finely chopped3 garlic cloves, minced, divided1 pound ground chicken1 tablespoon canola oil1 cup finely chopped onion3/4 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon pepper1/2 cup white wine1 cup half-and-half cream1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese1 large egg1-1/2 cups 2% cottage cheese9 no-cook lasagna noodles2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheeseOptional: Prepared pesto and additional basil.

Directions

-Fold two 18-inch square pieces of foil into thirds. Crisscross strips and place strips on the bottom and up sides of a 6-qt. slow cooker. Coat strips with cooking spray. Combine artichoke hearts, 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, basil, and 2 garlic cloves.

-In a large skillet, crumble chicken over medium heat for 6-8 minutes or until no longer pink; drain. Set chicken aside. Add oil and onion; cook and stir just until tender, 6-8 minutes. Add salt, pepper, and remaining garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in wine. Bring to a boil; cook until liquid is reduced by half, 4-5 minutes. Stir in cream, cream cheese, and Monterey Jack cheese. Return chicken to pan. In a bowl, combine egg, cottage cheese, and the remaining 1/2 cup Parmesan.

-Spread 3/4 cup chicken mixture into slow cooker. Layer with 3 noodles (breaking noodles as necessary to fit), 3/4 cup chicken mixture, 1/2 cup cottage cheese mixture, 1 cup artichoke mixture, and 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese. Repeat layers twice; top with remaining 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese. Cook, covered, on low until noodles are tender, 3-4 hours. Remove the slow cooker insert and let stand for 30 minutes. If desired, serve with pesto and sprinkle with additional basil.

