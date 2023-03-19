Featured Local Job: Yard Lead
Sunday, March 19, 2023 @ 08:03 AM
All Seasons Temporaries Inc. is seeking Qualified candidates for a 2nd shift Yard Lead position located in Marienville, Pa.
This position is a leadership role in a fast paced environment.
Hours: 3:15pm to 1:15am Monday – Thursday.
Requirements for Yard Lead:
- Must have leadership skills
- Must be detail oriented
- Must have production experience
- Must be reliable
Duties for Yard Lead (but not limited to):
- Maintain safety in the workplace
- Reporting for all employees
- Maintain production logs and reporting
- Maintain and monitor operation flow
- Provide quality inspections of product
- Lead team members in a positive, professional manner
- Communicate with all departments as needed
- Understand and maintain proper inventory
- Submit orders for items needed for production
- Track lumber dryness of all inventory
- Some overtime may be required.
- Excellent Benefits upon eligibility.
- Room for growth within the organization.
Job Type: Full-time
Salary: $21.00 – $22.00 per hour
Benefits:
- 401(k)
- Dental insurance
- Health insurance
- Paid time off
Please send resumes to: [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.