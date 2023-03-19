 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Become an Electrical Technician with NPRC’s Workforce Training

Sunday, March 19, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Untitled design (18)
WARREN, Pa. (EYT) – Learn in-demand trades, while earning your OSHA electrical certification. Brighter Futures Begin Here.

Register to become an Electrical Technician:

  • Class runs May 8, 2023, to August 9, 2023.
  • Registration deadline: May 1, 2023.

CLASS LOCATIONS:

St. Marys Area High School
977 S St Marys Street
St. Marys, PA 15857

University of Pitt at Titusville
504 East Main Street
Titusville, PA 16345

For more information, visit: https://nprc.empower-xl.com/community/index.cfm/course/details/atvl_id/22/attr_id/CATG/attr_value/ARCN/course_id/F380D5DEA3136FBE425853FD26500E90

Click here to register/sign up today!

Visit Northern Pennsylvania Regional College online: https://regionalcollegepa.org.

NPRC


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.