SPONSORED: Become an Electrical Technician with NPRC’s Workforce Training

Become an Electrical Technician with NPRC's Workforce Training
Sunday, March 19, 2023 @ 12:03 AM
WARREN, Pa. (EYT) – Learn in-demand trades, while earning your OSHA electrical certification. Brighter Futures Begin Here.
Register to become an Electrical Technician:
- Class runs May 8, 2023, to August 9, 2023.
- Registration deadline: May 1, 2023.
CLASS LOCATIONS:
St. Marys Area High School
977 S St Marys Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
University of Pitt at Titusville
504 East Main Street
Titusville, PA 16345
For more information, visit: https://nprc.empower-xl.com/community/index.cfm/course/details/atvl_id/22/attr_id/CATG/attr_value/ARCN/course_id/F380D5DEA3136FBE425853FD26500E90
Click here to register/sign up today!
Visit Northern Pennsylvania Regional College online: https://regionalcollegepa.org.
