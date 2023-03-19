Free Gambling Awareness Program: Stacked Deck

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission (AICDAC) provides alcohol, tobacco, other drugs, problem gambling prevention, and education services at no cost to all organizations/agencies in Armstrong, Indiana, and Clarion Counties.

Now, more than ever, prevention programming is an essential component of our community residents’ education providing protective factors for all ages to promote safe, addiction-free living.

AICDAC offers a free gambling prevention program titled, Stacked Deck. This program offers an evidence-based problem gambling prevention curriculum that teaches young people to approach life as smart risk-takers and weighing the pros and cons of their actions. Even though gambling activities are legally restricted to adults, there is evidence of underage youth actively participating in gambling activities.

Gambling operates on the same reward pathways and neurotransmitters as alcohol, tobacco, or drug addiction. Youth gambling is associated with alcohol and drug use, low grades, truancy, and risk-taking behavior.

In 2019, 33.7% of students in Pennsylvania reported that they have engaged in gambling for money or items of value in their lifetime. The program also discusses the history of gambling, the signs, and risks of problem gambling, and skills for good decision-making and problem-solving. This program takes place throughout five classroom sessions in grades nine through twelve.

AICDAC Prevention Department now offers all programs, including Stacked Deck in-person or virtual based on the organization’s preference. The scheduling agency will coordinate with our Prevention Specialists as to which virtual platform will be implemented. In-person programs will be scheduled as normal.

To schedule Stacked Deck, or other free prevention programs, please call 814-226-6350 or email [email protected]

If you or someone you know is struggling with compulsive or problem gambling, please call the 24/7 Pennsylvania Gambling Addiction hotline at 1-800-GAMBLER.

For more information, visit AICDAC’s website here: https://aicdac.org/.

