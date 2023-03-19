SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Is Serving Stuffed Pork Chops Today, Other Daily Specials Throughout the Week
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering stuffed pork chops as their special on Sunday, March 19th!
(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
There are also other daily specials throughout the week:
Sunday, March 19 – Stuffed Pork Chops
Tuesday, March 21 – Country Fried Chicken, Liver and Onions, or Chicken Salad Croissant
Wednesday, March 22 – Cabbage Rolls, Fish Sandwich, or 4-pc. Chicken Dinner
Thursday, March 23 – Spaghetti, Chicken Parmesan, Lasagna, or Roast Beef Dinner
Friday, March 24 – Baked or Deep-Fried Fish, Shrimp, or Ribeye
Saturday, March 25 – Cook’s Choice
Sunday, March 26 – Baked Ham
The menu is subject to change.
You can even get pies to go! Call to order; please call the day before you need the pie.
Quarts of soup are available for $7.00.
Call in your to-go orders at 814-473-8250.
Individuals can also place an order at the ice cream window.
AND – Don’t forget about dessert!
Fresh homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.
HOURS:
Monday through Saturday: 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
