State Police Investigating Theft of Decorative Swords in Jenks Township

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville are investigating a theft of decorative swords that recently occurred in Marienville, Jenks Township.

According to police on March 11, 2023, a theft was reported at a location on Locust Street, in Marienville, Jenks Township, Forest County.

The victim advised that various decorative swords and statues were stolen around 12:00 a.m. on February 27, 2023.

The victim is a 54-year-old Sigel female.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.