 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Monday, March 20, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 46. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Southwest wind around 11 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday – A chance of rain, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. South wind 8 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – Rain likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday – Showers. High near 60. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday – Showers likely, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night – Rain likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday – Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.