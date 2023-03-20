7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today – Sunny, with a high near 46. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Southwest wind around 11 mph.
Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Southeast wind around 6 mph.
Wednesday – A chance of rain, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. South wind 8 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night – Rain likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday – Showers. High near 60. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Thursday Night – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday – Showers likely, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night – Rain likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday – Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday Night – A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.