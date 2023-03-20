 

Area Woman Accused of Stealing Nearly $300.00 Worth of Cosmetic Supplies, Other Items From Walmart

Monday, March 20, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

State-Police-Cruiser-at-WalmartMONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area woman stole nearly $300.00 worth of items from Walmart in Monroe Township.

According to a report released by PSP Clarion on Sunday, March 19, the station is investigating a retail theft that occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, March 6, at Walmart on Perkins Road in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say a known 23-year-old Boyers woman stole the following items:

  • Multiple cosmetic items, value $101.14
  • Multiple clothing items, value $92.79
  • Multiple bedding items, value $77.82

The total value of the stolen items is $271.75.

The suspect’s name was not released.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The name of the suspect will be released upon the completion of court document filings. An updated article will be posted at this time.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

