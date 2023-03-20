Area Woman Accused of Stealing Nearly $300.00 Worth of Cosmetic Supplies, Other Items From Walmart

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area woman stole nearly $300.00 worth of items from Walmart in Monroe Township.

According to a report released by PSP Clarion on Sunday, March 19, the station is investigating a retail theft that occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, March 6, at Walmart on Perkins Road in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say a known 23-year-old Boyers woman stole the following items:

Multiple cosmetic items, value $101.14

Multiple clothing items, value $92.79

Multiple bedding items, value $77.82

The total value of the stolen items is $271.75.

The suspect’s name was not released.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The name of the suspect will be released upon the completion of court document filings. An updated article will be posted at this time.

