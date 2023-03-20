Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Slow-Cooker Corned Beef and Cabbage

Make this satisfying meal part of your week!

Ingredients

1 medium onion, cut into wedges

4 large red potatoes, quartered



1 pound baby carrots3 cups water3 garlic cloves, minced1 bay leaf2 tablespoons sugar2 tablespoons cider vinegar1/2 teaspoon pepper1 corned beef brisket with spice packet (2-1/2 to 3 pounds), cut in half1 small head of cabbage, cut into wedges

Directions

-Place the onion, potatoes, and carrots in a 6- to 7-qt. slow cooker. Combine the water, garlic, bay leaf, sugar, vinegar, pepper, and contents of the spice packet; pour over the vegetables. Top with brisket and cabbage.

-Cover and cook on low for 8-9 hours or until meat and vegetables are tender. Discard bay leaf before serving.

