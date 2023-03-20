Dallas Dreams: North Clarion School District Robotics Teams Seek Funding to Attend VEX Robotics Competition

FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (EYT) – Four North Clarion School District Robotics teams are seeking funding to cover the costs associated with participating in the upcoming VEX Robotics Competition in Dallas, Texas.

Two high school teams and two elementary teams have qualified for the competition and are in need of financial assistance to cover travel, lodging, meals, and registration fees for all 20 students and three coaches.

North Clarion School District has created a GoFundMe fundraiser with the goal of raising $15,000.00 which will go directly towards covering the costs of participating in the competition.

The district has already invested a significant amount of money into the program, but additional funding is necessary to ensure that every team member can participate in the competition and have the opportunity to showcase their hard work, according to the GoFundMe page.

As of 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, the district has raised $1,935.00.

Participating in the VEX Robotics Competition requires a great deal of time, effort, and money. The North Clarion School District Robotics Team has been working diligently to design, build, and program robots that can compete against teams from around the world. However, the team needs assistance to cover the costs of transportation, lodging, meals, and registration fees.

Donations made to the fundraiser will help ensure that all team members can travel to Dallas, stay in a safe and comfortable hotel, eat healthy meals, and compete to the best of their abilities.

The North Clarion School District Robotics Team is grateful for any contributions that can be made, as they will make a significant difference in helping the team achieve its goals.

To donate to the North Clarion School District Robotics Team’s fundraiser, visit their GoFundMe page and contribute what you can.

The team thanks you for your support and hopes to make the VEX Robotics Competition a reality for all of its members.

