Feldkamp Places 7th After Pinning UNC’s Kane at NCAA Championships

TULSA, OK — Will Feldkamp concluded his week at the NCAA Championships as well as his season with one more thrilling win by fall, defeating North Carolina’s Gavin Kane to secure a seventh-place finish in the 184-pound bracket.

With the win, Feldkamp wrapped up a remarkable season that saw him become Clarion’s first NCAA place winner in 10 years. His seventh-place finish makes him the Golden Eagles’ highest finisher since Bekzod Abdurakhmonov took third place at 165 pounds in 2013; James Fleming also placed that year, taking fifth at 157 pounds.

Feldkamp earned a reputation as one of the most capable pinners in the sport this season, so it seemed fitting that the final match of the season would come down to one more fall.

Midway through the first period Kane put on a front headlock and appeared to send Feldkamp to his back, but Feldkamp rolled through and turned the tables on Kane, immediately tilting him for a takedown and a four-point near fall. Kane got to his stomach and Feldkamp went to work breaking him down, eventually finding the hold that would flatten Kane for the pin with 22 seconds left in the period.

The fall was Feldkamp’s 14th pin of the season, ranking him second in the nation across all weight classes behind only Air Force’s Wyatt Hendrickson. As such, Feldkamp led all 184-pounders in the country in wins by fall.

He finishes his season with a 29-6 overall record; impressively, Feldkamp lost just two matches after December 16, one to national finalist Aaron Brooks and the other to fifth-ranked Marcus Coleman in the consolation quarterfinals.

