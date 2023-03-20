 

Investigation Launched into Sexual Assault in Clarion Township

Monday, March 20, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-night-newCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an incident of sexual assault in Clarion Township.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Sunday, March 19, the incident occurred sometime between 10:00 p.m. on Monday, March 13, and 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, in Clarion Township.

Police say the victim arrived at the station to report that she had been a victim of sexual assault with a known suspect.

The victim is a 25-year-old Clarion woman.

This investigation continues.


