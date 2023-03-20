Opening Day a Good One for Karns City Baseball Team; KC, A-C Valley/Union Softball Teams Fall



OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Michael Neff went 2 for 4 with three runs scored and a pair of RBI and also got the win on the mound as Karns City opened the baseball season with an 11-2 win over Oil City on Monday afternoon.

The Gremlins wasted little time, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning.

Leadoff hitter Hobie Bartoe walked, then Jacob Jones, Mallick Metcalfe, Neff and Braden Grossman followed with four consecutive hits to stake Karns City to a 2-0 lead.

Koen Williams singled home the other run.

Leading 3-1 in the top of the fifth, the Gremlins broke the game open with five runs in the frame, keyed by a RBI single by Neff and some miscues by Oil City in the field.

Karns City added three more runs in the top of the seventh.

Metcalfe went 2 for 5 with a double and two runs scored. Grossman was 2 for 4 with a RBI and Mitchell Waldroup drove in three runs for the Gremlins.

Neff worked five strong innings, giving up two runs — one earned — on two hits and striking out six.

Metcalfe worked two scoreless innings, fanning four.

Hank Lockhart doubled and drove in a run for Oil City in the loss.

The Oilers used five pitchers in the game with starter Alex Stevens picking up the loss. He worked four innings, surrendering eight runs, only three earned, and struck out six.

SOFTBALL

A six-run top of the first inning helped propel visiting Wilmington to a 15-2, six-inning win over Karns City.

Jess Dunn had two of the three hits for the Gremlins, including a double.

Wilmington had 16 hits in the win.

TITUSVILLE 15, A-C VALLEY/UNION 3

Kya Wetzel had the lone A-C Valley/Union hit in a season-opening loss to the Rockets at Heindl Field in DuBois.

Lexi Bauer, Wetzel and Alyvia Hartzell scored runs for the Knight Falcons.

Mackenzie Parks and Bella Ielase had RBI for A-C Valley/Union.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.