Robert “Bubba” Perry Hughes, 31, of Sigel, PA, passed away on March 18, 2023, while at his home.

He was born on August 27, 1991, to Ronald Russell and Kimberly Sue (Johns) Hughes in DuBois, PA.

Bubba graduated from Jeff Tech with the class of 2010.

He was a carpenter with Local Union 2274 and held the position of foreman.

He was a strong leader who enjoyed “taking charge” in any situation and figuring out the best course of action to move forward.

Bubba was an honored member of the War Dogs motorcycle club.

His true love was riding motorcycles and sharing the road with his beloved War Dogs.

Bubba is now riding with his fallen brothers from the 13th Brigade.

He enjoyed history and could spend hours walking around museums, taking in everything he saw.

He enjoyed golfing and practicing mechanics on any vehicles, including motorcycles and cars.

Above all else, Bubba loved spending time with his family, and shared as much of his time as he could with them, especially his nieces and nephews, whom he adored.

Bubba is survived by his parents; three siblings; Angel Hughes; Curtis Walker; Ronald (Jessica) West; his maternal grandparents; Janice (Jack) Barrett; Howard (Patty) Johns; six nieces and nephews; Cloe Sue Carrier; Ezra Russell Carrier; Azalya West; Brady Walker; Devin Walker; Aiden Greenawalt; a special cousin; Cheyenne Johns; and multiple aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Bubba was preceded in passing by one cousin; Sierra Johns; one uncle; James Johns; and his grandfather; John Slider.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

A funeral service will take place immediately following the visitation, beginning at 6:00pm.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.dargyfh.com.

