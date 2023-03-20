SPONSORED: DuBrook (M and B) Holding Annual Spring Stone Sale
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Are you looking to replace stone that was plowed away? Or, do you need stone to dry up problem areas as the ground thaws? DuBrook (M and B) has you covered!
The company’s annual Spring Stone Sale is happening now!
DuBrook is offering 50% off the delivery price for all stone deliveries within 20 miles.
The company sells a variety of limestone, gravel, sand, and landscape stone that is available for pick up at the Clarion, DuBois, or Bradford plant locations.
Delivery is available for orders of 3 or more ton and up to 22-ton deliveries with the tri-axle.
Please call 844-622-7300 and select Option 1 for more information.
For more information, visit DuBrook’s website: https://dubrookinc.com/products/.
